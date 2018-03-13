SL's recent conflict only benefited int'l groups: Kunanayakam

2018-03-13 18:34:29

The recent conflict between the Sinhalese and the Muslims will benefit the international community especially the US which had proposed that Sri Lanka should adopt a federal constitution, Sri Lanka's former permanent representative to the UN, Tamara Kunanayakam said.

She claimed at a news conference that though the recent riots had weakened the reconciliation process of the government, they had buoyed the international community which was planning to take the control over Sri Lanka.

“We as a country should not submit to the whims and fancies of international agendas which are not applicable to this country. At the same time, the government should not convince the world that we are embroiled in a communal issue, and rather should find solutions within the country itself. Otherwise, the international forces will make use of this indecisive situation to accomplish their own wishes in this country,” Ms. Kunanayakam said.

She stressed that Sri Lanka was faced with an economic crisis for the past three years because the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations had reported that 25% of Sri Lanka's population were unable to enjoy a nourishing meal for a healthy life. (Sheain Fernandopulle)