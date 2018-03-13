Longer the social media ban, greater the damage: US

The longer the social media ban persists in Sri Lanka, the greater the damage to tourism, the IT sector, business and the nation's reputation for freedom and openness, US Ambassador Atul Keshap said today.
In a tweet, the Ambassador said so many Sri Lankans also rely on social media to connect with their loved ones overseas.
ANTON Tuesday, 13 March 2018 15:42
THANK YOU SIR ...... BUT OUR POLITICIANS ARE INTERESTED IN CHEQUE BOOKS, NOT FACE BOOK.
Reply : 1 49
Redmax Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:21
Lankan shown more productivity while FB was blocked.
Reply : 0 4
Saman Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:26
Longer the social media ban, greater the damage to Government. Find a way to arrest and prevent the culprits when facebook is on or else they will find new and more innovative ways.
Reply : 2 9
Shan Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:26
There is growing unrest among the people for those it is essential. Prolonged ban is not advisable.
Reply : 1 14
Scooby Doo Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:27
Seems like Mr.Keshap is addicted to social media.
Reply : 9 11
BuffaloaCitizen Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:50
In a country where majority believe that a Kottu Rotti from an Ampara Kottu Rotti shop can cause sterilization, what you state is beyond their comprehension.
Reply : 0 0
Arnold Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:50
Longer the social media ban, greater the damage TO THE US ECONOMY!!USA makes most of their money through social media.
Reply : 0 0
Jim Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:53
An interesting opinion on the day that the UN observer said that Facebook was very much to blame for the build up of hatred against the Rohingas in Myanmar.Facebook needs to actually stop hate speech or just close down for all of our sakes. Pious assurances and platitudes both butter no parsnips, Sir.The only good thing is that people can see what an abomination Facebook has become.
Reply : 0 0
Suresh Tuesday, 13 March 2018 17:13
Dear Mr.Keshap try making things better in your country rather than poking your nose into other countries internal affairs. We Srilankans can manage to solve our problems.
Reply : 0 1
Senewi Tuesday, 13 March 2018 17:14
The longer the social media ban greater the loss in vote bank in the next elections.
Reply : 0 0
mangala Tuesday, 13 March 2018 17:20
Thank you sir, these people can't understand it.
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.