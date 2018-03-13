Social media back by Friday, FB team here on Thursday: Harin

Social media platforms, including the Facebook, which were blocked last week, would be accessible by Friday morning, Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure Minister Harin Fernando said today.
He said President Maithripala Sirisena had instructed to lift the ban on social media.
He said that a group of officials from the Facebook Inc. would arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday to meet Government officials to discuss the situation.(DS)
max Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:26
If not Face Book and other social media, MR would have still been in the power and you guys are still functioning as the back benchers of the opposition. Because so much false propaganda against MR was carried out, using social media. So, it is your duty lift the ban as a gratitude.
Reply : 74 99
Thaley Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:49
This is the bitter truth. They came to power by deceiving younger generation using social media and now facing the karma.
Reply : 5 38
Rupa Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:29
The government is treating the people like babies
Reply : 24 103
ANTON Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:30
YOUR VOTES ALSO WILL BE DELAYED LIKE THIS.
Reply : 7 92
Sunil Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:33
Can we identify, arrest and prosecute the members of the mob who vandalized property of our Sri Lankan citizens and launched a terror campaign to disrupt the state!?
Reply : 1 78
hans perlee Tuesday, 13 March 2018 15:16
Ofcourse, with a little effort that is posible.
Reply : 2 19
Wije Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:37
Why keep postponing? As always - not surprising
Reply : 5 75
Scooby Doo Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:40
It was said 72 hours, Today Morning, Tommorrow Morning and now it's on Friday morning. People will lose the trust if you guys keep on changing the words.
Reply : 6 102
hans perlee Tuesday, 13 March 2018 15:10
We should be used to it by now that this Government is allways changing their word. Did weever had trust in them? Yes, the first few weeks after all the beayiful promisess.
Reply : 2 26
Sachith Tuesday, 13 March 2018 15:32
Who trusts these politicians? People know who they are and their works.
Reply : 2 30
Kumara Dharmarathne Tuesday, 13 March 2018 15:10
No wonder our government is shaky like this with people like you. How many people have given dates by now? This is your second assurance. Very poor show Mr.Minister.
Reply : 2 36
Razmi Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:10
Not only Social Media, comment window should be band.
Reply : 15 7
MFSL Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:26
Can't blame the Minister when there is a person at the helm who doesn't understand anything.
Reply : 5 24
hans perlee Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:31
The President himself has instructed to lift the ban, so why wait? Just do as the big man sais.
Reply : 1 12
Suneth Perera Tuesday, 13 March 2018 16:42
I good lesson to social media. They now understood the requirements of controlling. Freedom of expression per say can not destroy a nation. In this case social media actually damaging the democracy.
Reply : 15 10
Rihm Tuesday, 13 March 2018 17:07
There are enough of specialist in SL to discuss this issue and rectify than FB team coming.
Reply : 3 14
Senewi Tuesday, 13 March 2018 17:10
Each day you are loosing about 30'000 votes.
Reply : 2 29
George Tuesday, 13 March 2018 22:26
Enough yapping and making more money out of this.Ban it completely... We will figure out a way.
Reply : 2 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.