Social media back by Friday, FB team here on Thursday: Harin

2018-03-13 13:10:16

Social media platforms, including the Facebook, which were blocked last week, would be accessible by Friday morning, Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure Minister Harin Fernando said today.

He said President Maithripala Sirisena had instructed to lift the ban on social media.

He said that a group of officials from the Facebook Inc. would arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday to meet Government officials to discuss the situation.(DS)