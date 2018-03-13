Subscribe

Ramith released on bail over DUI, assault charges

2018-03-13 11:50:54
The Colombo Traffic Court today granted bail to cricketer Ramith Rambukwella, in connection with four charges, including drunk driving and assaulting two undergraduate students in Narahenpita.

Mr. Rambukwella was released on a surety bail of Rs. 500,000 by Magistrate Chandana Kalansuriya.

The Narahenpita Police arrested Rmbukwella on March 9 and later he was released on Police bail.(Yoshitha Perera)

