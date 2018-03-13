Subscribe

STF arrests gangster known Barrel Sanka

2018-03-13 11:05:57
A 24-year-old underworld gang member Prabhath Madusanka alias Barrel Sanka had been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) during a raid in Peliyagoda last night, the Police said.

They said the suspect was arrested by a anti-narcotic team of the STF on charges of possessing 5 grammes of heroin.

They said the gangster, wanted for several crimes, including drug trafficking, extortion and for murders.  

He would be produced in the Hulftsdorp Magistrate Court today, according to the Police.(DS)

  KOLA KOTIYA Tuesday, 13 March 2018 11:53

    GOOD JOB BY STF.

    Darrel Tuesday, 13 March 2018 12:04

    Good! clean up the country one by one.

    Scooby Doo Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:46

    Yeah this is a good opportunity for the government to clean the country.

    Bala Tuesday, 13 March 2018 12:48

    Everyone thinks they are doing a good job. Only sprats like street sellers are caught with a few grams. Has anyone heard of a top importer or big dealer being caught and who does the trade in kilos. Street sellers can be replaced like dime a dozen and the drug trade goes on.

    Rupa Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:26

    We salute the STF they are doing a fabulous job well done we are proud of you

    Khumbiyoo Tuesday, 13 March 2018 13:27

    Thank you Sir Latiff and team! Salute a good cop!

