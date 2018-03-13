STF arrests gangster known Barrel Sanka

2018-03-13 11:05:57

A 24-year-old underworld gang member Prabhath Madusanka alias Barrel Sanka had been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) during a raid in Peliyagoda last night, the Police said.

They said the suspect was arrested by a anti-narcotic team of the STF on charges of possessing 5 grammes of heroin.

They said the gangster, wanted for several crimes, including drug trafficking, extortion and for murders.

He would be produced in the Hulftsdorp Magistrate Court today, according to the Police.(DS)