Subscribe

STF arrests gangster known Baral Sanka

2018-03-13 11:05:57
0
316

A 24-year-old underworld gang member Prabhath Madusanka alias Baral Sanka had been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) during a raid in Peliyagoda last night, the Police said.

They said the suspect was arrested by a anti-narcotic team of the STF on charges of possessing 5 grammes of heroin.

They said the gangster, wanted for several crimes, including drug trafficking, extortion and for murders.  

He would be produced in the Hulftsdorp Magistrate Court today, according to the Police.(DS)

  Recommended Articles

Hakeem tells govt. to issue 'shoot at sight' orders

Sri Lanka Muslim Con...

Ampara: Carbohydrate clumps; not sterilizing chemical- Govt. Analyst

The particles that w...

Social media blocked: TRCSL

Social media platfor...

Kandy violence: Main suspects brought to Colombo

Police Spokesman SP ...

Ranjith Madduma Bandara new Law and Order Minister

Minister Ranjith Mad...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty