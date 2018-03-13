Subscribe

Three fishermen missing due to rough sea

At least three fishermen along with their boat who went fishing from Nayaru in Mullaitivu had gone missing since yesterday.

Police said the fishermen aged between 24 and 50 were identified as residents of Chilaw.

The search operations are being carried out with the help of the navy.

The Meteorology Department yesterday warned the fishermen not to venture into sea as strong winds and very rough seas could be expected due to the low pressure area in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

