FB says in contact with SL to identify, remove hate speech

2018-03-12 23:10:24

Responding to Sri Lanka's temporary ban on social media including Facebook, the company has said it is in contact with the Sri Lankan government and non-governmental organizations to support efforts to identify and remove hate speech.

“We have clear rules against hate speech and incitement to violence and work hard to keep it off our platform. We are responding to the situation in Sri Lanka and are in contact with the government and non-governmental organizations to support efforts to identify and remove such content,” Facebook has said in an email to the CNBC.

The CNBC article written by its Technology Reporter John Shinal was focused on how Sri Lanka did what the US can't, which was pulling the plug on Facebook over hate speech and fake news.

It said the ban in Sri Lanka came after several years in which critics have said Facebook and the government were not doing enough to prevent the spread of such harmful posts.