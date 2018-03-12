Lankan maid shot dead in Saudi Arabia

2018-03-12 21:24:57

A Sri Lankan woman was killed by gunfire in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia Saturday morning. A Saudi man who was accused of opening fire on the woman later committed suicide by shooting himself.

The dead woman was identified as Priyanka Jayashanker, 42, who worked as a maid in the man's household.

Her body was kept in the hospital morgue in Al-Ras for further legal procedures, according to informed sources.

Police received information about the incident Saturday morning. They said the Saudi man killed the Sri Lankan maid inside his house with a hunting rifle.

The 30-year-old Saudi later shot himself with the same gun, said Lt. Badar Assahabani, spokesman for Qassim police in a statement.

He said based on preliminary information, the man was suffering from a psychological disorder.

Forensics teams and other experts visited the crime scene and lifted evidence. The case has been referred to the pertinent authorities. (Saudi Gazette)