Aircraft spares found in retired airman’s house

2018-03-12 19:02:19

Police recovered several parts of an aircraft from a house of a retired officer of Sri Lanka Air force in Alubomulla, Panadura today, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.

He said the suspect who had 12 year of service in the Sri Lanka Air force as an aeronautical engineer is now being employed by a private aviation company after retirement.

The 42- year-old suspect had claimed the recovered parts were discarded aircraft parts which were purchased from the private company.

According to Police, the fuselage had been sold to the Guruge Nature Park, In Ja-Ela and the rest of the parts were to be sold.

The suspect had stated to the police that he usually purchases old aircraft parts and supplies them after reconditioning to local aviation companies and aviation teaching schools for demonstration purposes.

However, the Police said they are yet to seek the support of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Air force to identify the parts.

Police said the suspect was not taken into custody, but the aircraft parts were being guarded by police.

A Police team led by Panadura Police Division Crime Unit OIC Suneth Shantha who conducted the raid, while Panadura – South Police HQI Thushara de Silva is conducting further investigations on the instruction of Panadura Division SP P.R.P Senanayake. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)