Update: 38 dead in Kathmandu airplane crash

2018-03-12 17:30:17

At least 38 people had been killed when the US-Bangla plane carrying 71 passengers and crew crashed on landing at Nepal's Kathmandu airport, the BBC reported a short while ago.

Rescuers had pulled bodies from the charred wreckage of the plane, operated by Bangladeshi airline US-Bangla, after a raging fire was put out.

Flight BS211 veered off the runway while landing on Monday afternoon.

All flights in and out of Tribhuvan International Airport have been cancelled, according to local media.

The plane was identified in local media as S2-AGU, a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprop, but this has not been officially confirmed.