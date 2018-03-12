Time to lift ban on social media: Australia

The Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Bryce Hutchesson today said it was time to lift the ban imposed on social media in the country.
“Time, overdue, to lift Sri Lanka’s blanket blocking of key social media platforms - a blunt instrument,” Mr. Hutchesson tweeted.
Earlier, US Ambassador Atul Keshap too expressed concern over the government restricting access to certain social media platforms.
However, Minister Harin Fernando said the ban would likely be lifted today. (Lahiru Pothmulla)
Nonis Monday, 12 March 2018 17:09
Mr. Bryce is deprived of login into his FB account Noh ..
Reply : 38 43
Mohan Monday, 12 March 2018 18:25
They must have internet through satellite connection at the embassy. Otherwise, how can he tweet?
Reply : 6 37
srilankan Monday, 12 March 2018 17:16
poor soul must be waiting to call home
Reply : 34 44
AMW Monday, 12 March 2018 18:00
Who are you to Instruct our Elected Leaders ? Sri Lanka is not uder the British Monarch like yours.. Dont forget Hon. Mr. High Commissioner
Reply : 100 33
John Monday, 12 March 2018 21:33
Australia has not been under the British Monarch from before SL got independence.If you don't know the difference then you cannot comment.
Reply : 5 38
Dee Monday, 12 March 2018 21:06
Oh yes! And time to raise the LTTE terrorist organisations flag in Sydney .
Reply : 45 4
Sincere Monday, 12 March 2018 21:11
What an insult is this to the intelligence of our efficient Yahapaalana government.
Reply : 5 28
GH Monday, 12 March 2018 21:59
Social Media is a vital instrument of spreading Extremism, so permanent banning is a need of the day.
Reply : 55 20
Ashan Monday, 12 March 2018 22:04
I think the Australians who don't agree with our govt should ggo back to the hole they came from
Reply : 43 14
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.