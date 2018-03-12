Time to lift ban on social media: Australia

2018-03-12 17:02:42

The Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Bryce Hutchesson today said it was time to lift the ban imposed on social media in the country.

“Time, overdue, to lift Sri Lanka’s blanket blocking of key social media platforms - a blunt instrument,” Mr. Hutchesson tweeted.

Earlier, US Ambassador Atul Keshap too expressed concern over the government restricting access to certain social media platforms.

However, Minister Harin Fernando said the ban would likely be lifted today. (Lahiru Pothmulla)