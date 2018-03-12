Subscribe

Big matches in Kandy re-fixed

2018-03-12 16:21:32
The big matches between Trinity College and St. Anthony’s College and St. Sylvester College and Vidyartha College in Kandy have been rescheduled.

The Trinity - St. Anthonys' big match will be played on March 16 and 17 while the St. Sylvester’s - Vidyartha big match will be played on March 21 and 22.

These matches were postponed due to the tension that prevailed last week.

