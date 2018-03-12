Subscribe

Seven arrested for setting Anamaduwa eatery ablaze

2018-03-12 10:20:38
Seven suspects were taken into custody for setting fire to an eatery in Anamaduwa by attacking it with a petrol bomb, police said.

The eatery was completely destroyed in the attack which took place on Sunday.

The Anamaduwa Police arrested the suspects by using CCTV footage which was obtained from a shop close to the crime scene.

Police said the suspects were between the ages of 19 and 25 and that legal action would be taken against them under the provisions of the State of Emergency. (Jude Samantha)

