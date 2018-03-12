Subscribe

Plane crash at Kathmandu airport: Passengers feared dead

2018-03-12 15:18:27
1
2187

A plane has crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, BBC reported.

The plane, operated by US-Bangla, a Bangladeshi airline, veered off the runway while landing on Monday afternoon, causing a blaze that firefighters have been tackling.

About 67 people were thought to be on board, officials told the BBC.

A number of people have been injured, Nepal police spokesperson Manoj Neupane told BBC News Nepali.

The plane can reportedly carry 78 passengers, local news site My Republica reported.

Photos and video posted on social media showed smoke rising from an airport runway.

  Recommended Articles

Hakeem tells govt. to issue 'shoot at sight' orders

Sri Lanka Muslim Con...

Ampara: Carbohydrate clumps; not sterilizing chemical- Govt. Analyst

The particles that w...

Social media blocked: TRCSL

Social media platfor...

Kandy violence: Main suspects brought to Colombo

Police Spokesman SP ...

Ranjith Madduma Bandara new Law and Order Minister

Minister Ranjith Mad...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 1

  • Indrani Monday, 12 March 2018 15:52

    Sympathies to our brothers from bangladesh. They are really good people.

    Reply : 0       4

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty