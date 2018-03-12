Hate-filled people are the main culprits, not social media: US

US Ambassador Atul Keshap said hate-filled people who exploited new ways to fan the flames of intolerance and violence are the real main culprits of racial tensions.
“Social media is an imperfect, evolving, and fluid platform that uses new technology to connect and reflect human societies as a whole, including the good and bad,” he said in a twitter post.
lkboy Monday, 12 March 2018 15:48
You are right!
Rohantha Monday, 12 March 2018 16:07
Just like a Gun , which can be used to protect or Kill another.
BuffaloaCitizen Monday, 12 March 2018 16:11
Hate filled people with humbug theories that this land belongs to them while this same Goata's may go to USA become citizens bcos they found this Sinhalese state too narrow minded to live.
Chari Monday, 12 March 2018 16:15
Social Media became a Tool in perpetrating racial disharmony. Agree with what MS. Need to control Social Media to foster Goodwill and not Hatred.
