Subscribe

Hate-filled people are the main culprits, not social media: US

2018-03-12 12:32:21
4
951

US Ambassador Atul Keshap said hate-filled people who exploited new ways to fan the flames of intolerance and violence are the real main culprits of racial tensions.

“Social media is an imperfect, evolving, and fluid platform that uses new technology to connect and reflect human societies as a whole, including the good and bad,” he said in a twitter post.

  Recommended Articles

Hakeem tells govt. to issue 'shoot at sight' orders

Sri Lanka Muslim Con...

Ampara: Carbohydrate clumps; not sterilizing chemical- Govt. Analyst

The particles that w...

Social media blocked: TRCSL

Social media platfor...

Kandy violence: Main suspects brought to Colombo

Police Spokesman SP ...

Ranjith Madduma Bandara new Law and Order Minister

Minister Ranjith Mad...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 4

  • lkboy Monday, 12 March 2018 15:48

    You are right!

    Reply : 1       2

    Rohantha Monday, 12 March 2018 16:07

    Just like a Gun , which can be used to protect or Kill another.

    Reply : 0       1

    BuffaloaCitizen Monday, 12 March 2018 16:11

    Hate filled people with humbug theories that this land belongs to them while this same Goata's may go to USA become citizens bcos they found this Sinhalese state too narrow minded to live.

    Reply : 0       2

    Chari Monday, 12 March 2018 16:15

    Social Media became a Tool in perpetrating racial disharmony. Agree with what MS. Need to control Social Media to foster Goodwill and not Hatred.

    Reply : 2       1

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty