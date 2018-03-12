Student who posted false news re-remanded

The 18-year-old student of a leading school in Colombo, who is alleged to have posted fake news on social media on the recent tense situation, was today re-remanded till March 26 by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara.
When the case was taken up for hearing, the CID informed Court the suspect, a resident of Colombo, had posted offensive messages on social media when the government had restricted access to social media sites. The suspect was arrested on March 11.
Meanwhile, the Court dismissed the bail application on the grounds that it had no legal provisions to grant bail for the charges.
The CID informed Court that the suspect was arrested on two charges under Computer Act and Reconciliation Act and pointed out that the Magistrate’s Court had no powers to grant bail for these offences. (Yoshitha Perera)
MFSL Monday, 12 March 2018 15:23
Any person irrespective of whether they are religious leaders, politicians or of any other rank or status who by their remarks be it on social media or otherwise encourages and plants seeds of racism or religious disharmony should be dealt with very severely, so that others won't even dare to follow.
Reply : 1 34
Geeth shirantha Monday, 12 March 2018 16:13
It is essential to introduce some etiquettes and make aware fb users on that. lf the government can conduct some workshops which related to them, it will be possible to control that kind of sarcastic posts. Not only that all fb users need to be guided to use social media to gain benifits for the community .
Reply : 0 3
Hassanda Monday, 12 March 2018 16:23
If the arrested person is Gota or anyone from MR family immediate bail out grantedPresident will call from Japan to release
Reply : 3 3
