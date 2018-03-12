Student who posted false news re-remanded

2018-03-12 14:06:36

The 18-year-old student of a leading school in Colombo, who is alleged to have posted fake news on social media on the recent tense situation, was today re-remanded till March 26 by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara.

When the case was taken up for hearing, the CID informed Court the suspect, a resident of Colombo, had posted offensive messages on social media when the government had restricted access to social media sites. The suspect was arrested on March 11.

Meanwhile, the Court dismissed the bail application on the grounds that it had no legal provisions to grant bail for the charges.

The CID informed Court that the suspect was arrested on two charges under Computer Act and Reconciliation Act and pointed out that the Magistrate’s Court had no powers to grant bail for these offences. (Yoshitha Perera)