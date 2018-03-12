8 spill gates of Parakrama Samudra opened

2018-03-12 13:40:38

Eight spill gates of the Parakrama Samudra were opened a short while ago because of the rising water levels after the heavy rains in the catchment areas, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

DMC Assistant Director Pradeep Kodippili said residents in Thamankaduwa and Lankapur need to remain alert for possible threats of flooding. Text and pix by W.A Piyathilaka