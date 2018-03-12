Current issues because govt. following NGO’s advice: Gota

2018-03-12 12:50:08

Former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa said yesterday the main reason for most of the issues in the country was the result of following the advice of NGOs rather than seeking advice of the Maha Sanga.

The government was acting on the instructions of the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) instead of seeking the advice of the Maha Sanga, Mr. Rajapaksa said at an event in Kandy.

“The government has forgotten religious values, our culture and sovereignty and this has resulted in various issues within different sections of society, “he said and added that that during his time, they invited religious leaders to the defense ministry and sought their advice when the country faced serious issues like today.

Mr. Rajapaksa said it was pointless giving priority to Buddhism only in the Constitution.