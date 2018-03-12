Current issues because govt. following NGO’s advice: Gota

Former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa said yesterday the main reason for most of the issues in the country was the result of following the advice of NGOs rather than seeking advice of the Maha Sanga.
The government was acting on the instructions of the Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) instead of seeking the advice of the Maha Sanga, Mr. Rajapaksa said at an event in Kandy.
“The government has forgotten religious values, our culture and sovereignty and this has resulted in various issues within different sections of society, “he said and added that that during his time, they invited religious leaders to the defense ministry and sought their advice when the country faced serious issues like today.
Mr. Rajapaksa said it was pointless giving priority to Buddhism only in the Constitution.
dushyanthi Monday, 12 March 2018 13:28
Ha Ha!! You are fine man to talk about Buddhist values ! What a joke!!
Anesley Monday, 12 March 2018 16:00
Judging by current trends he is likely to be the next president of SL.
Gredh Monday, 12 March 2018 13:29
Everyone knows that you try to take advantage. Can't fool public
mnsmart Monday, 12 March 2018 13:31
I doubt the NGO's advice the government to kill minorities
Keerthi Sri Monday, 12 March 2018 13:33
හාමුදුරුවෝ වැඩියේ සුදු වෑන් එකකින්ද
Hussain Monday, 12 March 2018 13:34
Pinching the baby and rocking the cradle.
malik Monday, 12 March 2018 13:36
Sir with all due respect to you, during your brothers rule there was similar incidents at a large scale led by some sanga. clearly your thinking didn't work
max Monday, 12 March 2018 15:24
Your correct Sir. In fact, that is one reason for most of the people to dislike this govt.
Jaliya Monday, 12 March 2018 16:00
Lord Buddha did not advise to kill the journalists.
Stan Monday, 12 March 2018 16:03
How are monks more qualified to give advice in running a country than the United Nations and it's institution? Sure, they have faults but they are definitely more qualified than monks.
Surath Monday, 12 March 2018 16:08
You are absolutely correct in this issue.
Sue Monday, 12 March 2018 16:18
Are you serious? We know what yours so called values are. Your comments would be laughable if the situation was not serious. Best to keep your mouth shut.
Hassanda Monday, 12 March 2018 16:18
U r the Leader and Instigator of all communal riotsYou groomed
Shiraz Monday, 12 March 2018 16:21
“You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.” and “Hell is empty and all the devils are here.”
