President arrives in Japan

2018-03-12 12:09:04

After concluding the two day official visit to India, President Maithripala Sirisena arrived in Japan today to further strengthen the long standing bilateral relations between Japan and Sri Lanka, the President’s Media said.

A special delegation of the government of Japan warmly welcomed the President and the Sri Lankan delegation at the Narita International Airport in Tokyo.

During this visit, the President is scheduled to meet Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko and the official welcome ceremony for President Sirisena will be held at the Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office on March 14.

Later, the President will hold bilateral discussions with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and during this meeting comprehensive attention will be paid to further strengthen the trade and cultural ties between the two countries.

The President Sirisena will participate in a special business and investment conference and the President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). T

Japan Business Council (JBC) and Japan Foreign Trade Council (JFTC) are also scheduled to hold discussions with the President during the tour.

President Sirisena is also expecting to meet the Chief Mahasanghas of the Sri Lankan Buddhist shrines in Japan during the visit to Japan and participate in a tour of observation of a modern waste management centre.

Ministers Tilak Marapana and Nimal Siripala de Silva, a group of Parliament members are accompanying the President in this tour.