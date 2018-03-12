Social media restriction likely to be lifted today: Harin

Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure Minister Harin Fernando said today that restriction on the use of social media sites such as Facebook would most probably be lifted by tonight.
He told Dailymirror that the ministry and the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) are in discussion with the Facebook service provider about filtering social media.
“It takes longer period to remove some posts such as hate speeches and child pornography published on the Facebook in Sinhala. International service providers do not have enough resources to monitor Singhala posts and that’s why we are having discussions with them on how to remove such post on Facebook.
Minister Fernando said President Maithripala Sirisena had given the authority to the ministry and the TRC over the matter.
Social media platforms including Facebook,WhatsApp, Viber and Imo had been blocked since last week to prevent transmitting fake news or rumours that instill a fear psychosis or a threat to communal harmony.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
cheers Monday, 12 March 2018 11:47
Who make the decisions in our country The President, The Prime Minister or the Media Minister?
Reply : 4 61
Jagath Leanage Monday, 12 March 2018 17:13
In vain it was blocked . People have so many other avenues to in these sights
Reply : 1 15
Asoka Monday, 12 March 2018 18:02
Usually who make decisions in a family...? Daddy right...?
Reply : 3 1
Indi Monday, 12 March 2018 13:27
These steps have been taken long time ago. In reality it’s a difficult task to remove all the hate speach post. But the government can always track them with the help of experts and punish the culprits. By blocking social media for this long for sure will hurt some of the business which are dependent on cheaper communication such as WhatsApp or viber. Need to punish the culprits in order to curtail such things in future.
Reply : 3 62
Razan Monday, 12 March 2018 14:06
FB will have to hire few fellows who can review Sinhala posts.
Reply : 7 29
kingsley Wijesinhe Monday, 12 March 2018 15:22
Who decides where free speech ends and hate speech begins?
Reply : 1 40
J R Rajasinghe Monday, 12 March 2018 17:02
Very valid point. Who will decide what’s hate speech and what’s not. All indications are that hate speech will be used as an excuse to clamp down free speech and dissent. Very regrettable, amazing how people are silent about this.
Reply : 0 14
5AM Monday, 12 March 2018 15:34
not yet F%$
Reply : 2 13
gamini Monday, 12 March 2018 16:13
A governments role must be to maintain law and order with minimal disruption to citizens. Imposing emergency laws, curfew and banning face book shows the world that our rulers are incompetent at running a country. Time to vote in 18 months.
Reply : 1 39
Chari Monday, 12 March 2018 16:16
Should be delayed by at least another 4 days to allow the situation to improve further.
Reply : 42 4
Mjm Monday, 12 March 2018 16:35
This is BS not yet connected.... incompetent fellows runs the government.
Reply : 0 13
Nadee Monday, 12 March 2018 16:43
Hopefully facebook
Reply : 0 0
Suneth Perera Monday, 12 March 2018 16:44
This must be control by law so that people of this country will be safe
Reply : 6 2
Milo Monday, 12 March 2018 17:12
For every step ahead the world takes, Sri Lanka takes a step back. Hopefully tomorrow they won’t change the story
Reply : 0 16
Don Monday, 12 March 2018 20:48
Three-Wheel drivers only miss social media like Facebook as it has gone to the lowest levels.
Reply : 0 0
