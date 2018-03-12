Met Dept. warns of heavy showers, winds as disturbance turns into low pressure area

2018-03-12 09:33:55

Heavy showers and very strong gusty winds are expected due to the wavy type disturbance prevailing for several days in the vicinity of Sri Lanka developing into a low pressure area this morning, the Meteorology Department said.

Speaking to Daily Mirror Duty Meteorologist (Early Warning) Darshana Shamil Prematilleke said the system which is now located at the south of Sri Lanka is likely to develop further and move west-northwestward.

The weather advisory issued at 7 am today said, under the influence of the system, and it’s associated active cloudiness with very heavy showers and very strong gusty winds up to 70-80kmph during thundershowers and sudden roughness of the seas are expected over deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Jaffna to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

It also said fairly strong gusty winds are expected up to 50mph in the other sea areas around the island.

In this regard the fishermen were advised not to engage in any fishing activities in these sea areas during the next 48 hrs and the navel communities are also requested to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, heavy showers exceeding 100mm are expected especially in the Eastern, Southern and Uva provinces and in Pollonnaruwa and Matale districts while fairly strong gusty winds between 40 to 50 kmph expected in the land area over Northern Province and in the Galle and Matara districts. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)