Many social media sites back online next two days

2018-03-12 08:04:35

The government is planning to lift the restriction on the use of social media sites such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber and Imo in two days time, Daily Mirror learns.

These sites were inaccessible to users as the government went on the offensive to put a stop to the activities of mischievous elements who they say were making hateful remarks, instigating or inflaming communal tension that had ended in a spate of violence in several districts including Kandy and Ampara last week.

A government source said the public would be able to access these social media sites soon.(Kelum Bandara)