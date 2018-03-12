Subscribe

Many social media sites back online next two days

2018-03-12 08:04:35
4
2353

The government is planning to lift the restriction on the use of social media sites such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber and Imo in two days time, Daily Mirror learns.

These sites were inaccessible to users as the government went on the offensive to put a stop to the activities of mischievous elements who they say were making hateful remarks, instigating or inflaming communal tension that had ended in a spate of violence in several districts including Kandy and Ampara last week.

A government source said the public would be able to access these social media sites soon.(Kelum Bandara)

  Comments - 4

  • Samansa Monday, 12 March 2018 09:18

    Good idea sir. Social media is a way of life now. Voters were getting ready to come out in masses and vote this government out at the next election for banning Facebook. We are not communists who don't allow free speech like China to ban Facebook.

    Reply : 3       26

    64x64

    Sara Monday, 12 March 2018 10:01

    18 months more.

    Reply : 1       9

    Saman Monday, 12 March 2018 09:18

    They better be if they want to minimize the further dipping of their base voters.

    Reply : 1       19

    Senewi Monday, 12 March 2018 09:30

    Rajitha wanted to ban social media long before the communal violence.It seems the government can't bare the criticism of public on their administrative failures .

    Reply : 4       23

