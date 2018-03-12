Strict procedures for social media: Amaraweera

2018-03-12 06:02:26

Strict procedures will be adopted in connection with the social media websites after President Maithripala Sirisena 's visit to India and Japan, Minister of Fisheries and State Minister of Mahaweli Mahinda Amaraweera said.

Explaining the government position on social media in response to the journalists’ enquiries, the Minister stated government was considering the introduction of laws and regulations to impose certain restriction on social media,

The minister revealed the government’s view while joining in an observation tour organised by the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority, at the Elahera Upper canal Project, yesterday (11)

There are two views in the society about social media - one requesting complete ban while others favour the existence of websites with certain degree of control in the country. He pointed out that there was a complete ban imposed on social media in China.

Today social media including facebook are involved in spreading information defaming the President and many others and also tainting their character. Therefore government is considering to introduce laws and regulations to impose some restriction on use of social media, further, the minister said.

The Moragahakanda Reservouir Project is an ambition of the President and work on this project is expected to complete soon.

The Minister also referred to the reshuffle of the Cabinet. Accordingly a scientific Cabinet reshuffle will take-place after the return of the President.

He also spoke about a racket of rice business where traders sell the imported rice after blending with local rice and re-bagging them before issuing to the market.

Deputy Minister of Industries Lakshman Vasantha Perera, Matale District Parliamentarian Rohini Kavirathna and several officers of the Moragakanda Project also participated in the observation tour. (Kanchana Kumara Ariyadasa)