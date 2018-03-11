GSLF meets British Defence Minister, hands over report

2018-03-11 23:10:19

A three-member delegation of the Global Sri Lankans Forum (GSLF) has expressed to the British Government their concern over the current security of Sri Lankans living in the UK in the aftermath of the Brigadier Priyanka Fernando incident.

Their sentiments were intimated to the British Government when they met with the British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State and Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Tobias Ellwood on Sunday.

At the meeting, which was held at the Westminster Parliamentary Complex, the GSLF handed over a report to the Minister.

The report has been compiled over the current security of Sri Lankans living in the UK, in the aftermath of the Brigadier Priyanka Fernando incident and the activities of the LTTE and Tamil Diaspora members during the last 30 years.

The report was handed over by GSLF Co-President Indika Gunasekara, its Secretary Menik Maliyadda and a committee member.

Defence Attache of the Sri Lankan High Commission in the UK, Brigadier Fernando was recalled to Sri Lanka to ensure his safety following the incident where he made a throat-slitting gesture towards a group of protesting LTTE supporters, outside the High Commission of Sri Lanka in London on Sri Lanka’s Independence Day. (Lahiru Pothmulla)