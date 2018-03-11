A total of 230 arrested in recent violent acts

2018-03-11 21:41:42

A total of 230 suspects have been taken into custody as of today in connection with the recent violence incidents island widely, Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said today.

He said among the arrested there are 161 suspects taken into custody within the Kandy Administrative District.

The rest 69 suspects were taken in to custody from several other districts.

SP Ruwan Gunasekara said Police is in the process of filing charges against these suspects. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)