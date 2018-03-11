Subscribe

Police urge public to complain over property damages

2018-03-11 20:33:38
Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara today requested the public in Kandy Administrative District to come out with necessary particulars and evidence to lodge complaints in the nearest police station whose property had been vandalized recently due to violence incidents.

Although severe damages were occurred to shops and places of religious worships following the recent violence incidents, the damages were not yet estimated. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)

