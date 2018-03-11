STF nabs two close associates of ‘Makandure Madush’

2018-03-11 18:02:56

Two close supporters of notorious underworld kingpin Samarasinghe Arachchige Madush Lakshitha alias ‘Makandure Madush’ have been arrested in Weligama by Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel this morning, the police said.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the two suspects named ‘Chinathaka Malli’ and ‘Lasantha’ have been identified to be close supporters of the absconding underworld leader.

According to preliminary inquiries the second suspect ‘Lasantha’ had been identified as a candidate contested to the recently concluded local government elections from the United National Party.

The STF made the arrests following a tip off and seized a T-56 assault rifle from the possession of ‘Chinathaka Malli’ and 10grams of Heroin from the possession of ‘Lasantha’.

The police recovered more stocks of Heroin from the suspects’ houses in Beddagana and Horana following the investigation.

‘Makandure Madush’ who is said to be in the refuge of a foreign country at preset is responsible for ambushing a Black Mariah in Kalutara on February 27, 2017 that killed seven individuals including a prison officer and the leading rival underworld figure Aruna Udaya Shantha Pathirana alias ‘Samayan’.

He was also wanted by the authorities for firing at the Police Narcotic Bureau officers in Piliyandala on May 9 last year.

The STF is conducting further investigations on the instructions of its Commandant Senior DIG M. R. Latiff. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)