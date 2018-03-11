China's parliament puts Xi on course to rule for life

China’s largely rubber stamp parliament on Sunday passed a constitutional amendment that removes presidential term limits, allowing President Xi Jinping to remain in office indefinitely.
The announcement of the vote, witnessed by reporters in the Great Hall of the People, passed with two “no” votes and three abstentions among almost 3,000 delegates.
China’s ruling Communist Party proposed the amendment last month and there was never any doubt it would pass as parliament is packed with loyal party members who would not have opposed the proposal.(Reuters)
michael Sunday, 11 March 2018 14:06
Ha he learnt the magic from his good old friend MR. This is what you say when you hv good friends you learn good things n bad ones this is the result.
Reply : 1 6
Sincere Sunday, 11 March 2018 14:22
So many here will now want follow the Chinese!!!!
Reply : 1 5
Darshana Sunday, 11 March 2018 15:00
For the next 20 plus years Sri Lanka will have a dependable friend to defend it at all international fora.
Reply : 1 5
Wilfred Sunday, 11 March 2018 15:03
Wish SL too could bring in this amendment after the next Parliamentary election.
Reply : 8 1
Choo en lai Sunday, 11 March 2018 15:06
This will be a welcome move in any nation provided there are strong and benevolent leaders.
Reply : 2 3
Dingiri Sunday, 11 March 2018 15:10
So this will pave the way for the end of Western hegemony in international affairs.
Reply : 3 3
Pieris Sunday, 11 March 2018 15:13
Congrats Mr. Xi. Sri Lanka will need your lifetime support for development and safeguarding its sovereignty.
Reply : 3 4
Saman Sunday, 11 March 2018 15:25
This is the fate of SL when MR returns to power.
Reply : 1 7
abc Sunday, 11 March 2018 16:14
At least he doesn't believe himself to be a king
Reply : 0 7
Jehan Sunday, 11 March 2018 16:17
I dont see any issue. President xi is once in a lifetime type of leader. Why retire him in the name of presidential limits and risk electing an incompetent leader?
Reply : 4 1
JeffK Sunday, 11 March 2018 16:20
This is what is wrong with us. We imposed presidential limits arguing that every country has term limits. Now the next world power abolished their term limits. Now we look like idiots arent we?
Reply : 4 1
Liberal One Sunday, 11 March 2018 16:22
Every tom and dick cant be a leader. That is why its important to keep a proven leader. Unfortunately we are not a rational nation. We just copy what ever we can from West.
Reply : 3 2
Jagath Leanage Sunday, 11 March 2018 16:26
Another DICTATOR ?
Reply : 2 2
Jaya Sunday, 11 March 2018 17:21
What a five star governance is this ! As long as you are a powerful nation no one question about this. Not even Americans.
Reply : 0 6
Arthur Sunday, 11 March 2018 18:06
Advised by MR
Reply : 2 3
George Sunday, 11 March 2018 18:25
MR 's power hungery disease.. Infected
Reply : 2 4
