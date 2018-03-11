Prez Sirisena holds bilateral discussion with Modi in New Delhi

President Maithripala Sirisena who is on an official visit to the India had held bilateral discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi a short while ago.
Indian media reported that the two leaders had discussed ways to boost cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.
mohamed Sunday, 11 March 2018 14:11
Modi will be very happy to hear as he has taken good news about Kandy and Digana - Same line
Rasu Balendran Sunday, 11 March 2018 15:20
Can India help to improve the economic situation in the North and East. Hundreds of Young unemployed youth just languishing their time and life. Vacant mind becomes the work shop of the devil. Few big industries, international harbour in Kankesanthurai and to establish the previous Palaly airport to international standards will bring in loads of jobs in many sectors. Economist
Virtual Sunday, 11 March 2018 15:21
Can exchange view on Bank scrams in two countries( viz; CBS Vs PNBS) to learn each other more closely.
Krishantha W. Sunday, 11 March 2018 15:22
No matter what bilateral discussions you hold it costs SL Rs.33 to make a one min call from India to SL.
morgan Sunday, 11 March 2018 15:54
Getting Advice from NM, How to govern under communal violence. Dont copy
Raji Sunday, 11 March 2018 16:06
Every now and then he visits some country or the other. But hardly any tangible benefits to the country. How many more forneign trips before the next presidential elections are announced in 2019?
Martin Milton Sunday, 11 March 2018 16:15
BOTH these people seem to be most untrustworthy. The one supposedly in charge of the smaller nation might be planning to sell the rest of this nation to Modi to dump his excess TN population in SL and deprive the native Sri Lankans from obtaining jobs . This is just one aspect. This influx from TN if allowed will destabilise Sri Lanka so much that she might never ever be able to lift her head up again. THIS is what India wants and the SL leadership is pandering to their greedy needs it seems. MM
Matin Sunday, 11 March 2018 16:43
4% president
nick Sunday, 11 March 2018 16:51
enjoy untill ur power remain via DM Android App
