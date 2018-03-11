Subscribe

Over 100 hospitalised due to food poisoning in Jaffna

2018-03-11 12:19:35
More than 100 persons had been admitted to the Kayts Hospital in Jaffna due to a food poisoning, the Police said.

They said several devotees participated at a function held at St. Anthony's Church at a fishery village in Malenechmunai, Jaffna fallen sick last night and this morning after taking the food given at the function.

The Police and Public Health Inspectors are investigating the incident.(Romesh Madushanka)

  Comments - 1

  • Mevan Sunday, 11 March 2018 12:34

    Sorry to hear. Hope everyone will get well soon.

    Reply : 0       0

