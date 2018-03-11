Police Special Ops Centre over Kandy, Ampara violence

A special operations centre had been set up at the Police Headquarters to obtain information on individuals and groups involved in violence in Kandy and Ampara during the last few days, the Police said.
They said the public could inform the Special Operations Centre on telephone numbers 011- 3024892, 011-3024883 or via E-mail phqops@police.lk, if they had information on such individuals.
“After analyzing, the information would be referred to respective law enforcement institute for necessary action,” Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.(DS)
ANTON Sunday, 11 March 2018 11:44
INVESTIGATIONS AFTER SOMETHING ALREADY HAPPENED SERIOUSLY IS SRILANKAN POLICY.
Reply : 0 4
rajitha7 Sunday, 11 March 2018 12:04
I think there are already about 3 or 4 "disaster management centers" under different under-performing ministers. Why not consolidate all of the police emergency numbers and set up one place that actually does some work without setting up yet another one?
Reply : 0 1
sidhuhath Sunday, 11 March 2018 12:42
All these are cover-ups. President and his shadow parliament created all these devilish acts.
Reply : 0 0
