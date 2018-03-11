Police Special Ops Centre over Kandy, Ampara violence

2018-03-11 11:12:33

A special operations centre had been set up at the Police Headquarters to obtain information on individuals and groups involved in violence in Kandy and Ampara during the last few days, the Police said.

They said the public could inform the Special Operations Centre on telephone numbers 011- 3024892, 011-3024883 or via E-mail phqops@police.lk, if they had information on such individuals.

“After analyzing, the information would be referred to respective law enforcement institute for necessary action,” Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.(DS)