Assault on bus driver; PC Councillor, wife remanded

Southern Provincial Councillor M.K Kasun and his wife Tharaka Perera, who were arrested by the Police for allegedly assaulting a private bus driver at Koswatta yesterday, were remanded till March 13, by the Kaduwela Magistrate today.
The couple allegedly assaulted the driver accusing him for blocking the way of the vehicle of the PC member at the Koswatta Junction.
The bus driver of a 177 Kaduwela-Kollupitiya bus had been admitted to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.
A video circulating on the social media shows that Ms. Tharaka Perera brandishing a pistol and assaulting the bus driver.
The Police arrested the couple on the spot with a 9mm pistol and five live bullets in their possession.
It was reported that the apprehended M.K Kasun was the son of former SPC member M.K Ranjith (Chandi Malli) who was shot dead in Colombo few years ago as a result of underworld clash.
saranga.walimuni Saturday, 10 March 2018 19:58
nalin perera Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:08
Let us hope that they are not granted bail on any condition.
Dhammika Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:22
The way how these POHOTTUWA followers and their JOkers behave is a good lesson for those who vote for them . POHOTTUWA PIPUNANAM RATAMA EVARI . ( Coming soon is DR . MERAWIN SILVAs son )
Dhammika Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:33
These are the future POLITICOS from the POHOTTUWA ! .
Raj Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:37
Remanded Only for 3..... ???? May be because of he is son of CHANDI MALI ???? Normally a Thambili Hora gets 14 day ...
Sincere Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:57
Don't you know it differs from person to person here in this banana republic?
johan Saturday, 10 March 2018 21:10
When they want votes they will show their 33 Teeth and go and beg worst than a beggar.After getting elected for a useless councilor job they are free to do anything they wants like heroes and Chandiyas.The party should cancel their membership forever
RP Saturday, 10 March 2018 21:13
Looks like Chandi nungi
