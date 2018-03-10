Subscribe

No curfew today – police

2018-03-10 18:07:20
Considering the peaceful situation in the Kandy district, curfew will not be re-imposed in the Kandy administrative district tonight, Police said.


Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the decision has been taken after reviewing the security situation in the affected areas.

The curfew that was imposed at 8 pm yesterday in the Kandy administrative district, except Kandy municipality areas, had been lifted at 5 am today. (Darshana Sanjeewa)

 

