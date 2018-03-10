Subscribe

Kandy violence: President to appoint three-member committee

2018-03-10 11:21:31
1
686

President Maithripala Sirisena would to appoint a three-member committee to look into the violent incidents took place in Kandy, President’s Media Division said.

Accordingly, the committee would be consisted of three retired judges and would look into the implementation of law and order with regard to the incidents and whether there was a conspiracy behind the violence.

  Recommended Articles

Hakeem tells govt. to issue 'shoot at sight' orders

Sri Lanka Muslim Con...

Ampara: Carbohydrate clumps; not sterilizing chemical- Govt. Analyst

The particles that w...

Social media blocked: TRCSL

Social media platfor...

Kandy violence: Main suspects brought to Colombo

Police Spokesman SP ...

Ranjith Madduma Bandara new Law and Order Minister

Minister Ranjith Mad...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 1

  • Summa Saturday, 10 March 2018 21:08

    I don't know whether I'll be called for duty next to sit in a 'COMMITTEE' because @ the rate committees are formed in SL, I'm sure all qualified persons are already sitting in some sort of a committee.

    Reply : 0       1

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty