Kandy violence: President to appoint three-member committee

President Maithripala Sirisena would to appoint a three-member committee to look into the violent incidents took place in Kandy, President’s Media Division said.
Accordingly, the committee would be consisted of three retired judges and would look into the implementation of law and order with regard to the incidents and whether there was a conspiracy behind the violence.
Summa Saturday, 10 March 2018 21:08
I don't know whether I'll be called for duty next to sit in a 'COMMITTEE' because @ the rate committees are formed in SL, I'm sure all qualified persons are already sitting in some sort of a committee.
