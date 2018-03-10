Social media blockage still in effect

The government’s decision to restrict access to certain social media websites and phone messaging applications is still in effect despite reports that restrictions would be annulled by today, sources said.
State Minister Harsha De Silva yesterday told Parliament that the social media networks including Facebook and WhatsApp were blocked for 72 hours and that these networks would return to normal by today.
However, sources at the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) today said no deadline was fixed in the first place, when the ban was imposed.
Sumith Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:44
Yes. Of course. It should restrict for certain period untill such time everything comes to normalcy.
Reply : 44 20
Saman Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:52
No matter what TRC do, average guys knows how to by pass these. Problem is for the girls. I am sure they are now in the middle stages of facebook withdrawal syndrome.
Reply : 23 35
Ravi Saturday, 10 March 2018 17:07
Free wifi.. yeah right..
Reply : 5 45
Dee Saturday, 10 March 2018 19:25
Life is so much better !
Reply : 4 5
Mr X Saturday, 10 March 2018 19:57
This government is such a bad joke that even MR running for a 3rd term seems like something many would have preferred. Let's hope people develop some brains and vote these clowns out at the next election.
Reply : 2 12
hans perlee Saturday, 10 March 2018 19:58
The name of this Island is wrong, there is one word too much. Remove the word Democratic, It is now pure Socialist, state controled. People who want to send wrong messages by sicial media , do it anyway. Ever heard of VPN??????????
Reply : 1 7
Rahul Saturday, 10 March 2018 21:02
It’s easy for you people to say it. But we, outside Sri Lanka wanting to speak to our family and loved ones are affected too. The government must punish the culprits by banning their accounts, Shutting down the platform will create more confusions and upsets.
Reply : 0 8
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.