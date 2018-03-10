Social media blockage still in effect

2018-03-10 16:31:53

The government’s decision to restrict access to certain social media websites and phone messaging applications is still in effect despite reports that restrictions would be annulled by today, sources said.

State Minister Harsha De Silva yesterday told Parliament that the social media networks including Facebook and WhatsApp were blocked for 72 hours and that these networks would return to normal by today.

However, sources at the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) today said no deadline was fixed in the first place, when the ban was imposed.