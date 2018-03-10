Ramith Rambukwella arrested

Cricketer Ramith Rambukwella has been arrested by the Narahenpita Police last night on charges of drunk driving and assaulting an undergraduate, Police said.
They said Mr. Rambukwella was to be produced in the courts on Saturday.
ANTON Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:06
"NO NO NO MY SON IS SLEEP WALKING, RELEASE HIM"
Reply : 0 128
city Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:48
Why call him cricketer,never played for the national team.why not call him as keheliya R son.
Reply : 1 82
ANTON Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:10
HEY ... MR . MADDUMA BANDARA, THIS IS THE HIGH TIME YOU MADE OTHERS AWARE THAT YOU HAVE A RIGID BACK BORNE...... THIS SLEEP WALKER SHOULD BE SENT TO JAIL.
Reply : 2 91
Lankanboy Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:53
it is petty and funny how legal system works in Sri Lanka depends on who is the Minister incharge for Low and Order, not the low exists .
Reply : 4 44
Arthur Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:14
This fellow will never learn. He caused a serious accident in the wee hours of the morning, sometime back. Probably while drunk, too.
Reply : 0 83
Casanova Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:17
Lers see how the new law n order minister reacts to this.
Reply : 0 61
Lion Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:27
We see al these thanks for the victory of pohottuwa . We are destined to see theses spectacles more more in the future.
Reply : 5 59
Dhammika Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:46
SIMPLY APPLY THE LAW OF THE LAND - WHO HE IS DOES NOT MATTER TO ANYONE OF US .
Reply : 1 48
TONY Saturday, 10 March 2018 17:20
IS THE POLICE MAD TO ARREST HIM.BOYS WILL BE BOYS
Reply : 14 22
ralahamy Saturday, 10 March 2018 19:51
Yes Boys will be Boys. What If all the BOYS start to behave in the same manner, like the privileged son of an ex- minister? Like father, like son.
Reply : 0 34
Ranjanie Saturday, 10 March 2018 19:14
Proud Royalist
Reply : 9 27
sas Saturday, 10 March 2018 19:44
Send the rascal to jail.
Reply : 0 31
Prof. M. Wickramage Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:29
If he goes to the jail, at least he could be corrected, if not his father will spoil him and he has to end up in gallows.
Reply : 0 22
M. Leel Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:24
Being a old Trinitian he had disgraced the prestigious college name and reputation. He should be punished....
Reply : 1 21
Lucky Fernando (attorney-at-law) Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:26
He thinks that his father is in Power and save him for all the dirty deeds he commits. No his father is "Zero" he had forgotten that, if MR is in power he will not been charged even.
Reply : 0 23
karthik Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:28
Tomorrow is Sunday. When he will be bailed out?
Reply : 0 15
mad dog Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:51
how dare u can arrest him. he is above the law. we don't want to see another riots. MS and RW should change the law.
Reply : 0 18
Silva Saturday, 10 March 2018 21:03
Punchi pohottu in action.
Reply : 0 19
Hussain Ramdeen (Kandy) Saturday, 10 March 2018 21:05
I am a Muslim, but I go to most of the leading hotels in Kandy and drink and enjoy. I have seen this guy drinks with his father and sometimes, argues and fights with other people.
Reply : 5 23
Park Saturday, 10 March 2018 21:17
What a joke just because the two students withdrew their complaint this joker was released. Isn't there any charges that could be brought against this thug as he had a gun and threatened the two students, that too during the emergency time. What is the minister of justice and minister of law and order doing are they also having Appa?
Reply : 0 0
Paala Saturday, 10 March 2018 22:19
very recently he crashed his brand new BMW against St.Bridget convent wall opposite Nelum pokuna,that too happened small hours of the night leaving a night club ,hope God bless the people whom he meets on the road
Reply : 0 2
Jagath Leanage Saturday, 10 March 2018 22:26
Once he urinated to the door inside cabin of a plane under influence of liquor .
Reply : 0 2
Lankaputha Saturday, 10 March 2018 22:40
Which hospital is he going to be admitted, poor boy not well
Reply : 0 4
