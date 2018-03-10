Normalcy restored: President informs foreign envoys

2018-03-10 15:15:12

The disturbing incidents prevailed in certain parts of the country are completely under control and a peaceful environment has been established, President Maithripala Sirisena has assured foreign ambassadors yesterday.

President Sirisena mentioned this at a meeting to brief the foreign envoys about the present condition of the country, the President’s Media Division said.

Ambassadors, high commissioners and other diplomatic representatives of foreign countries were present at the event held yesterday.

The President mentioned that he has instructed the police to arrest and punish the parties that are responsible for creating such violent acts in certain places in Kandy district.

He pointed out that such disturbing incidents were created by certain parties inside the country during the March and September when United Nations Human Rights Council sessions are held. “Such incidents happened for the past several years,” he said.

President Sirisena assured that the government has taken maximum efforts to rebuild peace and reconciliation within the country for the past three years and these efforts will be continued in future too.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana, Public Administration and Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Secretary to the President, Austin Fernando, Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Kapila Waidyarathne and other officials were present at this event.