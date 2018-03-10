Normalcy restored: President informs foreign envoys

The disturbing incidents prevailed in certain parts of the country are completely under control and a peaceful environment has been established, President Maithripala Sirisena has assured foreign ambassadors yesterday.
President Sirisena mentioned this at a meeting to brief the foreign envoys about the present condition of the country, the President’s Media Division said.
Ambassadors, high commissioners and other diplomatic representatives of foreign countries were present at the event held yesterday.
The President mentioned that he has instructed the police to arrest and punish the parties that are responsible for creating such violent acts in certain places in Kandy district.
He pointed out that such disturbing incidents were created by certain parties inside the country during the March and September when United Nations Human Rights Council sessions are held. “Such incidents happened for the past several years,” he said.
President Sirisena assured that the government has taken maximum efforts to rebuild peace and reconciliation within the country for the past three years and these efforts will be continued in future too.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana, Public Administration and Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Secretary to the President, Austin Fernando, Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Kapila Waidyarathne and other officials were present at this event.
johan Saturday, 10 March 2018 15:29
Now we have to send Marappana all over the world and convey this message defending Sri Lanka
Reply : 4 22
Citizen Kane Saturday, 10 March 2018 15:43
This is what was said during Aluthgama also, but your inaction leads us to ask the question, for how long?
Reply : 1 21
Nasnin Saturday, 10 March 2018 17:00
Hon ; President, This is not the answer to this RACISM problem. We want a permanent answer with a tangible result.
Reply : 2 17
park Saturday, 10 March 2018 19:48
We need Presidential Commission not just an inquiry.
Reply : 0 3
Peter Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:01
MS do not bullshit,you are one of the trouble makers.Nobody wants you as President so resign and get out.You have brought great shame to the country because of the Muslim riotsYou have another legacy in your history.
Reply : 1 2
Marikkar Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:03
Mr.PresidentNormalcy is not an answer - that's just a one day fix solution. The president and prime minister are responsible for no justice. When is the culprits going to brought to justice ? And what is the plan that the govt has when communal hatred raises it head again.
Reply : 0 4
