Immediate probe needed to identify links of arrested suspects: Champika

Impartial investigations should be conducted immediately over the suspects who were arrested recently for propagating hate sentiments among the public, to identify connection of any political or religious conspirators involvement and prevent such incidents from continuing in the future, Jathika Hela Urumaya General Secretary and Minister Patali Champika Ranwaka said yesterday.
He said although a temporary tranquillity remained in the country, failure in sentencing those responsible would re-trigger the violence, therefore the country’s law and order should be enforced strongly.
The Minister said in several incidents that took place recently including the Diyatalawa bus bomb, some Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) politicians attempted to gain undue advantage of it.
“Rajapaksas are attempting to gain majority Sinhalese vote by habouring insecurity in their minds by exploiting these incidents. Several strategies were used to gain power which resulted in incidents such as what we saw in Ampara,” he added.
Therefore he said the lawsuits should find out the outsiders who involved in violence activities in Ampara and those who supported to bailout the arrested suspects.
He said there was an extremist group called “Mahasohon Balakaya” believed to be operative under the JHU leadership but he denied any JHU connection with any extremist group.
The Minister said some politicians using the media attempted to burn the country over the past and immediate action should be taken against those cyber terrorists.
He urged the government to probe the clashes took place in Aluthgama in 2014.
“We should probe the extremists goups who maintained by the secret bank accounts of the security forces. The country now wants to know to whom the former defence secretary provided vehicles and salaries,” the minister said.
The Minister also said the rebirth of such tragic experiences could only be prevented by exposing the truth behind the incidents.
He said any attempt to conceal the truth will defame the country internationally and harbour doubts and insecurity in the people’s mind. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Saman Saturday, 10 March 2018 13:41
No need to find links. It's obvious, government treats different racists differently. Law should be same to all. This is the main reason.
Reply : 4 39
Arnold Saturday, 10 March 2018 13:45
Who is the Big Daddy behind this mayhem???
Reply : 0 34
Kulatunga Saturday, 10 March 2018 14:06
Nothing gives him nightmares than the prospect of Rajapakse returning to power
Reply : 20 16
sri lankan Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:19
RAJAPAKASAE SPECIALLY MAHINDA HAVE A BIG HOPE HE IS TRYING TO COME NOT FOR THE COUNTRY ITS FOR HIS OWN TO FILL HIS POCKETS
Reply : 12 24
Wise Donkey Saturday, 10 March 2018 14:14
OMG see who is talking?
Reply : 2 38
Labby Saturday, 10 March 2018 15:48
Talk, talk, and more talk. Everyone is saying things 'should' be done. Sadly, nothing is being 'done'. Just talk.
Reply : 0 28
nandan Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:27
If the government allows the violent extremist group to grow by not enforcing law and order, then we are moving towards a disaster. Our grandfathers said "We are a developing country"; our fathers said "We are a developing country". We say "We are a developing country". Now our children say "we are a failed country"
Reply : 0 27
No Plotz Saturday, 10 March 2018 16:52
I listen to voice clips and both blames the recent riot on Minister Champika, I wonder why government isn’t taking action
Reply : 2 24
