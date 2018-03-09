Lankadeepa wins most popular newspaper award

Our sister papers Daily Lankadeepa and the Sunday Lankadeepa won the most popular newspaper award for the twelveth consecutive year at ‘SLIM-Nielsen People’s Awards 2018’ this evening at the Water's Edge, Battaramulla.
The awards ceremony was organised by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) together with Nielsen Research Agency in Sri Lanka.
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.