Subscribe

Lankadeepa wins most popular newspaper award

2018-03-09 23:15:10
0
77

Our sister papers Daily Lankadeepa and the Sunday Lankadeepa won the most popular newspaper award for the twelveth consecutive year at ‘SLIM-Nielsen People’s Awards 2018’ this evening at the Water's Edge, Battaramulla.

The awards ceremony was organised by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) together with Nielsen Research Agency in Sri Lanka.

  Recommended Articles

Hakeem tells govt. to issue 'shoot at sight' orders

Sri Lanka Muslim Con...

Ampara: Carbohydrate clumps; not sterilizing chemical- Govt. Analyst

The particles that w...

Social media blocked: TRCSL

Social media platfor...

Kandy violence: Main suspects brought to Colombo

Police Spokesman SP ...

Ranjith Madduma Bandara new Law and Order Minister

Minister Ranjith Mad...

Big Match Fever – Why Do Girls Enjoy It?

Big Match fever is h...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty