Hospital laundry services to India: GMOA asks Prez to intervene

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) today urged President Maithripala Sirisena to immediately intervene in to the issue where the government had decided to outsource laundry service of local hospitals to an Indian company, which could result in thousands of Sri Lankans losing their jobs.
GMOA Media Spokesman Dr. Samantha Ananda told a news conference that the government had signed an agreement with an Indian company named Sukran Hospital Solutions to outsource local hospital’s laundry services at a cost of USD 7.5 million.
“The authorities, including the Health Ministry, should immediately withdraw this decision. Otherwise it would risk the jobs of Sri Lankans even before the Economic and Technology Corporation Agreement (ETCA) with India is signed,” he said.
He said it would create issues in the Sri Lankan job market and it would result in thousands of Sri Lankans losing their jobs.
He also said local small-scale entrepreneurs were handling hospital laundry services in a appropriate and lawful manner and added that there was no necessity to outsource it to an Indian company.
“The government is trying to outsource every aspect of our health service to India, unit by unit. The initial step towards this move was the Indian ambulance service with was established in Sri Lanka. The second step is the outsourcing of laundry services at hospitals,” he said. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
Hesh Friday, 9 March 2018
Our government is behaving like a oil rich country. Giving away the little foreign reserves we have. Don't complain when 1 dollar equals 200 rupees.

eco Friday, 9 March 2018
First you educate yourself on economics before making foolish remarks about exchange rate and linking it to state of the economy.

karthik Friday, 9 March 2018
If it is so it is a biggest crime.

