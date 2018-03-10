Govt. mulling legislation for social media: Madduma Bandara

In the aftermath of communal clashes, the government is hoping to introduce fresh legislation to ensure a code of conduct for the operation of social media websites in line with international best practices, Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara said yesterday.
He told Daily Mirror that he spoke to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in this regard and that the Prime Minister had asked him check out how these networks operate in the countries such as Germany and Britain.
“This is a code of conduct for social media. We have to work out a piece of legislation for this purpose as in other countries,” the newly appointed minister said.
Soon after the communal riots in the Kandy district, the government blocked social media networks such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Viber and IMO in an effort to stem the spread of inflammatory messages.
The law enforcement authorities also arrested people responsible for carrying out hate campaigns.
The minister said the situation had been brought under control to a great extent and that no major incident had been reported yesterday. (Kelum Bandara)
Sathees Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:06
Facebook is very bad for mental health. Do we need legislation to ban it? I don't think so, can any one explain the legal side of it?
Reply : 45 35
ANTON Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:10
YOU HAVE BEEN GIVEN THIS POST TO CONTROL THUGGERY NOT FACEBOOK..... UNEDUCATED UNDERWORLD THUGS DON'T SURF INTERNET...." WORK OR BUGGER OFF"
Reply : 18 92
Perumal Saturday, 10 March 2018 14:36
..and catch thieves both in govt and in opposition
Reply : 1 16
Lawry Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:32
Society leaders who instigate should also be restrained by law. Immunities based on status prevents prevent police from enforcing the law.
Reply : 1 41
Society Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:33
MULL wevi, balanganai !!!
Reply : 2 7
Premalal Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:35
This is the typical knee jerk reaction from our politicians to blame the people, after their politics have miserably failed, their intelligence lacks any intelligence, after robbing the country dry, after driving the citizens to poverty, after politicizing law and order only for their benefit, after driving people to such frustration that the slightest incident drives people to look for scapegoats. Shame on our political class and shame on us for electing them. ,
Reply : 1 88
Jaye Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:43
This is not the absolute solution. We have intelligence sources in our country. All these issues arise simply because the of the delay in addressing these problems and "nipping it at the bud". We need a strong and fast action Minister of Law and Order!
Reply : 3 45
Kay Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:44
Stop mulling - Please get your act together and unblock the social media websites.
Reply : 2 47
Waco Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:52
There are adequate Legislation to maintain L
Reply : 1 21
Waco Saturday, 10 March 2018 08:06
Mr. Minister you are lost. You do not know whether you are coming or going.
Reply : 4 41
Ray Saturday, 10 March 2018 08:07
This was a good move whatever said and done. Also managed to take the eyes away from the phone from a lot of young folks!
Reply : 22 17
Jochen Saturday, 10 March 2018 08:18
Blocked social media ?? Everyone is using it via apps one can download. . . . .
Reply : 1 29
Neomal Saturday, 10 March 2018 08:22
Germany and Britain are more civilized than us. They don’t do such things as much as Sri Lankans. Also they are not jobless. It’s better to check with laws in India.
Reply : 5 39
Waco Saturday, 10 March 2018 08:28
Are with the solution or will you be major part of the problem?
Reply : 1 16
Siripala Saturday, 10 March 2018 08:38
Hey gonpalaNo need to ask PM, simple if any post any that damages or threatened anyone arrest
Reply : 4 22
Chris Saturday, 10 March 2018 13:45
So maybe he will take off to Germany and UK. Afterall he has learn how things operate there.
Reply : 1 8
JOHAN Saturday, 10 March 2018 14:01
Don't go ask everything from President and Prime Minister.That is childish job and a Minister is not required.Get all advise from Justice Minister right or wrong implement it
Reply : 1 4
WASANTHA PERERA Saturday, 10 March 2018 14:02
Why everything to be checked with Prime minister ????as the minister you should take a decision if not handover your ministry to Ranil
Reply : 1 6
ElMo Saturday, 10 March 2018 14:36
Turists need mesenger and WhatsApp to communicate with they family.So unblock the social media now
Reply : 1 7
Jay Saturday, 10 March 2018 14:39
Is country law pretending on Fb??
Reply : 1 2
Mhf Saturday, 10 March 2018 14:45
It's good if we can at least impose some controls as facebook's are useless at best.
Reply : 4 3
Cdc Saturday, 10 March 2018 14:58
In this government there are enough minister who are labelled as racists. Begin with them before comes to others. They are the main roots of haboring those thugs making disharmony among the all communities. Otherwise don't beat the Bush!
Reply : 1 5
