Party leaders to visit Kandy today

2018-03-10 10:30:14

The leaders of the political parties, represented in Parliament, will today visit areas affected by communal violence, Minister Rauff Hakeem said yesterday.

He told Daily Mirror that these party leaders would visit the areas in Kandy to see for themselves the damage done during the violent clashes. The minister said the government officers had been deployed to assess the damages to houses and properties so as to work out criteria for compensation.

He said Prime Miniser Ranil Wickremesinghe would also a chair a meeting in this connection in Kandy. (Kelum Bandara)