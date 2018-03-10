Kandy Clashes: Diluted intelligence services failed to update Govt.

Joint opposition MP Gamini Lokuge said yesterday the recent communal clashes could have been prevented if the government had obtained the services of the intelligence agencies.
He told parliament that the government had imprisoned or interdicted most of the officials of these services over various allegations.
"Several capable officers of the intelligence services are in prison now. If the government had obtained their services, incidents like this would not have happened," the MP said and added that these officials had contributed immensely on security matters during the war.
"These services update the government of impending situations. But the government disregarded their services and remanded or interdicted them for political reasons," he said and pointed out that the government should act with responsibility and put aside political victimization. (Ajith Siriwardana)
Yeti Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:06
Suddenly they've all become experts. They only have to look back and be ashamed at what they did during their time!
A. K. Adwani Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:09
There are criminal cases against those who are remand custody, they were intelligent enough to commit various crimes.
Missaka Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:14
Government has DILUTED almost everything in the country. That's the problem people face today.
janathawa Saturday, 10 March 2018 07:34
What great pundits all these people are!!!?
Waco Saturday, 10 March 2018 08:03
My3 did not appoint SF as the L
Siyabala Saturday, 10 March 2018 08:19
That's what exactly happened. This government must take full responsibility for dampening the intelligence service now and then. THEN in Athurugiriya. Army is to be levelled with war crime charges. How will tbey perform their tasks ?
