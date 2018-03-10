UN official meets Basil

A top UN official met Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) front-liner and former minister Basil Rajapaksa at his home on Thursday and discussed the latest political trends in Sri Lanka.
Mr. Rajapaksa told Daily Mirror that Mari Yamasitha, the head of the Asia and the Pacific Division of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs meeting him showed the international community's keenness to engage with the SLPP after its victory in the local government elections.
He said the status of the national unity government was also discussed.
“I told them the unity government was virtually nonexistent at the moment,” he said. (Kelum Bandara)
Saturday, 10 March 2018
But your case is too much greed for money, that's too peoples' funds,which put you all in trouble in Jan8th2015,otherwise nobody complaint about your capability of organization
Scooby Doo Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:00
I wonder what wrong with these international officials to meet these wordclass thugs.
johan Saturday, 10 March 2018 21:05
The Officials meeting ,non existing individuals in Government, should avoid. They should meet them with the permission of theGovernment.Otherwise this will bring embarrassing to thegovernment
Buddhist Saturday, 10 March 2018 19:47
At last speaks the truth, the government is non existence because of stupid statements the President made during the local government campaign to steal votes from UNP.
Ralahamy Saturday, 10 March 2018 19:54
Did the UN special envoy meet the US citizen in Sri Lanka Politics? How nice!!!
Shan Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:05
The Official has met Basil at his home; Is the official in a private tour?
