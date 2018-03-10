UN official meets Basil

2018-03-10 18:02:19

A top UN official met Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) front-liner and former minister Basil Rajapaksa at his home on Thursday and discussed the latest political trends in Sri Lanka.

Mr. Rajapaksa told Daily Mirror that Mari Yamasitha, the head of the Asia and the Pacific Division of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs meeting him showed the international community's keenness to engage with the SLPP after its victory in the local government elections.

He said the status of the national unity government was also discussed.

“I told them the unity government was virtually nonexistent at the moment,” he said. (Kelum Bandara)