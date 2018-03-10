JO calls for PSC on Kandy incidents

2018-03-10 14:05:36

The joint opposition yesterday urged the government to appoint a Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) to investigate the tense situation in Kandy.

JO MP Bandula Gunawardana said a presidential commission would not be able to conduct a constructive and immediate investigation unlike a PSC which would comprise all political parties in Parliament representing all the communities.

“A PSC will ensure the participation of all communities - Sinhala, Muslim and Tamil - unlike in the case of a presidential commission. As it is the place where laws are drafted, it would be possible to investigate the incident within a short period and identify the culprits whereas presidential commissions are confined only to reports,” he said.

The MP said a PSC could record evidence and make recommendations on how best to avert such situations and added that if necessary, Parliament could draft new suitable laws.

“The PSC has the authority to summon evidence, arrive at practical decisions and make recommendations to prevent any such incidents in the future,” he said. (Ajith Siriwardana)