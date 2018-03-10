I am ashamed to be in Govt: Mujibar

UNP MP Mujibur Rahman said yesterday he was ashamed to remain in the government as it had been unable to take any action to stem racism during the past two and half years.
He told parliament that he had requested the President, the Prime Minister and the Law and Order Minister to take an action on the attacks against Muslims.
"I complained several times to police headquarters regarding this racism. I requested the President at group meetings to take action. But unfortunately as a government, we have done nothing to stop this situation," the MP said.
He said he had struggled as a member of the government to put a stop to this racist and extremist developments in the country but it was not done and had now ended up in communal clash in Kandy.
"This incident did not happen overnight. It was done after years of planning. There is a political agenda behind this. But as a government, why do we allow such people to do so. Why can't we take action against them," the MP asked.
He said the state intelligence services which were able to locate the hideout of Pottu Amman and Prabhakaran were unable to locate the whereabouts of leaders of the extremist elements even after two and half years.
He said those who complain about Muslim extremism should reveal the names of those spreading Muslim extremism. (Ajith Siriwardana)
Saturday, 10 March 2018
Who ask you to be in the Gov.
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
FYI he was elected by the peoples vote.and he represents the Muslims
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
I am sure you will be under pressure. BUT PLEASE DON'T. Being in the Parliament you could atleast make your voice heard. Normal voters have no voice, no matter how hard they shout.
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
our respect always with you... you are such a nice man.... Ima sad UNP still do not use you to build ethnic harmony
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
You are the true leader of Muslims. Foam a party includes all ethnic groups. Don’t trust RW. He has hidden agenda. .
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
I am a Muslim and I think you are a waste of space
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
So leave the government..are you ashamed of ministerial benefits also?
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
Please leave , we don’t need people who are dissatisfied to stay in the government and start winging so, our advice is please go
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
At least someone had the gall to say this at least.
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
Only the Muslim MP with the B***s.
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
why wait resign immediately then an honest man can be appointed. it is good you realized you are not suitable to hold a responsible job. pl. go home. Govt. must be ashamed to have a man like you in the Govt.. go men go don't waist your time go go goooooooooooooooooooooo
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
Sam,he was elected by peoples vote.check your upstairs before saying go.
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
The first name that comes to mind is Minister Rishad. By clearing the Wilpattu forest and allowing his voters to settle he has created so much of unrest with other communities. Here you go Sir, now let's see what you do about him. If you are truly concerned please investigate this as well.
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
There was no deforestation. People were allowed to go back to their own lands. What you should be crowing about though is the Matt ala Airport built on a sanctuary. How come no one talks about that?
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
Empty words...how can you leave the prize of being UNP organiser for Colombo Central !!
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
We are also ashamed by Voting for you people.
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
I am respecting your concern about our community. At least you spoke about. Truth will win one day....
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
I am a Buddhist. I totally agree with you.The organisations like Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) should be tamed.
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
Demand Presidential Commission of inquiry.
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
What have you done to put a stop to racist and extremist developments in the country. Have you taken any action to at least identify Muslim extremist ?
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
You must get out from UNP and join MS. RW wanted to avoid No confidence motion and cased these problems with his henchmen.
Reply :
Saturday, 10 March 2018
Before Ranil kicks you out, better cross over SLFP, that will be a wise decision.
Reply :
