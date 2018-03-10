Subscribe

Driving licence: Computerised written exams from May

2018-03-10 20:05:56
1
775

The written examination for applicants of driving licences will be computerised from May, Transport Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said.

He said he had instructed the DMT to streamline the examinations process.

“I have directed the Commissioners to begin computerized examinations at least by May 3,” he said.

DMT officials said fresh questions would be automatically generated by the system on a daily basis and results issued instantly.

“We must also think of new ways of issuing medical reports, for applicants of driving licences,” an official said. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)

  Comments - 1

  • bigmama Saturday, 10 March 2018 20:35

    Sleep deprivation is a major cause of motor vehicle accidents. Sure he will bring the right solution.

    Reply : 0       3

