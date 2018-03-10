Curfew after reviewing security situ today: Police

2018-03-10 07:15:06

The decision to re-impose the curfew in the Kandy administrative district today would be taken after reviewing the security situation in the affected areas because the situation in the district was improving and fast returning to normal, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said last evening.

He said though there were no incidents reported during the day, night curfew from 8.00 pm yesterday was imposed in areas other than the Kandy Municipal limits and would be lifted at 5.00 am today.

SP Gunasekera said 146 suspects were arrested in Kandy -- 135 over violence and 11 for violating the curfew since March 4 up to 6.00 am yesterday.

“The suspects are being interrogated and action will be taken against them under the regulations of the state of emergency,” he told a news briefing and added that two people were killed while 11 were injured during the clashes.

SP Gunasekera said the Police had received reports of 51 incidents of houses and shops being damaged and 12 incidents where vehicles were damaged.

He said the CID had arrested two 17 and 18-year-old suspects who had allegedly spread communally loaded comments via Facebook. (Sheain Fernandopulle)