Japan assures fullest support in SL maritime security

2018-03-09 20:30:14

Chief of Japanese Defense Staff Admiral Katsutoshi Kawana today assured President Maithripala Sirisena that the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force would extend its fullest support to ensure Sri Lanka’s maritime security, the President’s Media Unit said.

It said Admiral Kawana called on President Sirisena at his residence today.

“The Admiral agreed with the President’s request for increasing training opportunities for Sri Lanka Navy personnel in Japan. During the talks the two also discussed about the prevention of drug smuggling. They also agreed to exchange technical knowledge on disaster management,” it said.

Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne was also present.